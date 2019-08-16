Serious collision on Perth Road claims a cyclist’s life: Kingston police
Kingston police say a cyclist was killed in a collision on Perth Road.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, between McAdoo’s Lane and Burbrook Road.
A vehicle struck a cyclist and then went off the road into a ditch.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Kingston police had closed that section of Perth Road for almost 12 hours to try and determine what happened to cause the mishap.
Two reconstructionists were on the scene investigating the incident.
The name of the cyclist has not been released.
