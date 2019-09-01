Crime
September 1, 2019 1:13 pm

Man in custody after overnight standoff in Dartmouth, police say

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Halifax Regional Police officer pictured at the scene of a standoff in Dartmouth on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Patrick Casey
A 29-year-old man is in custody after a standoff in Dartmouth that lasted more than 15 hours.

Halifax Regional Police say they attended the residence in the 200 block of Victoria Road at 9:15 p.m., in an attempt to arrest a man on previous charges.

Police say when they arrived at the home, the man grabbed a knife and declared he had no intentions to surrender to them.

Officers were negotiating with the man for over 15 hours, police say, until he finally exited the residence on his accord at around 12:30 p.m.

Victoria Road between Woodland Avenue and Vanessa Drive was closed to traffic while the negotiation took place.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and breach of probation in relation to a previous incident.

He’ll face the charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

