August 31, 2019 12:48 pm

Lunenburg County man arrested after stabbing in New Minas area

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a stabbing in the New Minas, N.S., area Friday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the stabbing in White Rock, N.S., happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police arrived to scene and arrested the suspect, while the victim had already been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Emino of Lunenburg County is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Emino remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, so the stabbing isn’t considered random.

