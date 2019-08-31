Recipe: Spiced chickpea, sundried tomato and spinach salad

Ingredients

Dressing

– 2 Tbsp extra- virgin olive oil

– 2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

– 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

– 1 tsp Dijon mustard

– 1/2 tsp pure maple syrup

– 1/4 tsp salt

– Freshly cracked pepper (to taste)

Salad

– 3 Tbsp extra- virgin olive oil

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 398 mL cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed





– 1 tsp ground cumin– 1/4 tsp ground turmeric– 1/4 tsp ground coriander– 1/4 cup chopped sundried tomatoes, packed in oil and patted dry– 1/2 tsp salt– 2 cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley– 2 cups tightly packed baby spinach, sliced into thin ribbons– 1 cup yellow or red cherry tomatoes, halved– 1/3 cup raw walnut pieces

Method

1. For the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and pepper to taste in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and stir for 1 minute.

3. Add the chickpeas, stirring occasionally until they appear to absorb the oil in the skillet, 3 to 4 minutes.

4. Add the cumin, turmeric, and coriander and stir to coat, about 30 seconds.

5. Remove from the heat and stir in the sundried tomatoes and salt.

6. In a large bowl, toss together the parsley, spinach, tomatoes, and walnuts with the roasted chickpeas and dressing. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Serve warm or chilled. Serves 3 to 6.

