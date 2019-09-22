Canada election: Toronto-Danforth

The riding of Toronto-Danforth is currently represented by Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former, one-term NDP MP Craig Scott between 2012 and 2015. Scott was elected in a byelection after former NDP Leader Jack Layton died. Dabrusin defeated Scott by more than 1,200 votes (a 2.1 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Julie Dabrusin (Incumbent)

Conservative: Zia Choudhary

Green: Chris Tolley

NDP: Min Sook Lee

PPC: Tara Dos Remedios

The riding is bordered by the Don River on the west, the Don River and Taylor Creek on the north, Coxwell Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.