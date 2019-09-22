Canada election: Scarborough Centre

The riding of Scarborough Centre is currently represented by Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former Conservative MP Roxanne James between 2011 and 2015. Erskine-Smith defeated Kellway by more than 8,000 votes (a 17.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Salma Zahid (Incumbent)

Conservative: Irshad Chaudhry

Green: Dordana Hakimzadah

NDP: TBD

PPC: Jeremiah Vijeyaratnam

The riding is bordered by Eglinton Avenue East to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North to the east.