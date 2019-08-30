Crime
Man charged after 2 firearms, ammunition seized from northwest London home: police

Items police say they seized from a home on Brunswick Crescent in London on Aug. 29, 2019.

A 38-year-old London man is facing multiple weapons-related charges after police say they seized two firearms and ammunition from a home in northwest London on Thursday.

Officers raided a home on Brunswick Crescent, seizing a .410-gauge sawed-off shotgun and a .25 calibre handgun, police said.

In addition, police said they seized 93 rounds of ammunition — 90 .410-gauge rounds, two 16-gauge rounds and one .25-calibre round.

The accused in the case faces eight firearm-related charges. He is also charged with one count of resisting arrest.

He’s set to appear in court on Friday on the charges, police said.

