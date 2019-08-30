OPP issue call for help to identify suspect in bridge fire on eastern Ontario trail

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the eastern part of the province are turning to the public for help to find out who set fire to and destroyed a bridge in South Glengarry, about 500 metres west of the Quebec border, in early August.

In an update on Friday morning, OPP said the fire happened on the Peanut Line Trail off 4th Line Road shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.

South Glengarry firefighters responded to the blaze and later estimated the damage at around $30,000, according to OPP Const. Tylor Copeland.

SGFS crews responded to a former railway bridge fire on the Peanut Line this afternoon. The fire burned all the wooden structural components leaving only the steel superstructure remaining. The bridge is 500m west of the QC border. This section of the trail will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/fE0eHq1gYb — South Glengarry Fire (@SouthGlenFire) August 6, 2019

According to firefighters, the blaze destroyed the wooden decking of the former railway bridge, “leaving only the steel superstructure.” The bridge is located on a popular snowmobile trail, Copeland said.

Provincial police have been investigating the fire over the past month and have determined it was deliberately set, but they don’t know who did it.

“There’s no indication it was accidental,” Copeland said.

Police are urging anyone who might have seen or heard anything about the incident to contact OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to call either OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Online tips can be submitted at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.