UPDATE: Youth charged in connection with series of reported indecent acts in Lindsay

City of Kawartha Lakes police say officers have made an arrest in connection with three reported incidents of indecent exposure that took place in August.

Police said they received a report on Aug. 3 of a suspect committing an indecent act. According to police, the suspect had approached a woman walking alone and allegedly exposed their genitals to her.

Two other incidents of the same nature were reported on Aug. 13 and 15, according to police.

Police said they arrested a minor on Aug. 27 in connection with the three reported incidents. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

The accused attended a bail hearing in Lindsay, police said.

