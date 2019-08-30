Crime
August 30, 2019 10:18 am

UPDATE: Youth charged in connection with series of reported indecent acts in Lindsay

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a minor in connection with the reported incidents.

Global Peterborough / File
A A

City of Kawartha Lakes police say officers have made an arrest in connection with three reported incidents of indecent exposure that took place in August.

Police said they received a report on Aug. 3 of a suspect committing an indecent act. According to police, the suspect had approached a woman walking alone and allegedly exposed their genitals to her.

READ MORE: Rama, Ont., man accused of forcible confinement, sexual assault in Peterborough

Two other incidents of the same nature were reported on Aug. 13 and 15, according to police.

Police said they arrested a minor on Aug. 27 in connection with the three reported incidents. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

The accused attended a bail hearing in Lindsay, police said.

READ MORE: Kawartha Lakes OPP find senior who went missing in woods searching for cattle

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Crime
Flasher
Indecent Act
Indecent Acts
Indecent Exposure
lindsay
Lindsay crime
Suspicious Incidents

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.