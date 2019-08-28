Rama, Ont., man accused of forcible confinement, sexual assault in Peterborough

A Rama, Ont., man is facing several charges including forcible confinement, sexual assault and assault following an investigation in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service says that this month, officers were informed of alleged incidents between a man and woman who were in a domestic relationship. The incidents reportedly occurred between June 2013 and May 2018.

On Aug. 27, the man was located by City of Kawartha Lakes police, and he was arrested and charged. The Peterborough Police Service also attended and continued the arrest.

The man was arrested and charged with assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.

