Police in Lindsay seek man allegedly exposing himself to women at night

Police in Lindsay are searching for a man who is allegedly exposing himself to women.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say they’re investigating three separate incidents over the past two weeks in which around midnight a man approached a woman walking in the south-end of the town and allegedly exposed his genitals.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, and standing five feet to five-feet-five-inches tall, with a thin to average build.

He has light-coloured, straight hair and believed to be riding a BMX-style bike.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday.

Police are reminding residents to consider their safety when walking alone at night and offer the following tips:

Refrain from wearing headphones or other devices that interfere with hearing someone approaching you

Don’t walk with a hood over your head, or other clothing that may limit visibility

Travel in well-lit areas and avoid dark places with poor visibility

Carry a cellphone to call 911 in an emergency

Ensure someone knows the destination you are walking and the time expected to arrive

If possible, don’t walk alone but travel with a person you trust

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the male suspect involved, is asked to call 705-324-5252 and request to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Branch. Or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or online.