Peterborough man charged in connection with sexual assaults dating back to 1970s: OPP

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a historical sexual assault investigation by OPP.

Peterborough County OPP say that in the fall of 2018, members of the crime unit launched an investigation into reported sexual assaults that had occurred between 1974 and 1977 in the Peterborough area. A media release about the investigation was issued for the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township area, south of the city.

READ MORE: Peterborough man, 42, charged in historical domestic assault investigation

On Wednesday, OPP said that as a result of the investigation, Neil Simpson, 67, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with indecent assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 22.

“Police believe there may be additional victims,” said Const. Rich Nie.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation involving teen

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP crime unit at 705-742-0401 or the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: Former Oshawa teacher charged with historic sexual assault