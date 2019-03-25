Lindsay man accused of committing an indecent act in municipal building
A Lindsay man faces charges following an alleged indecent act at a municipal building last week.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police says on Thursday they received a call about an alleged indecent act which had occurred at a municipal building in Lindsay on Wednesday, March 21.
An investigating officer reviewed video surveillance of an incident. Police did not disclose what occurred.
On Friday, police observed the suspect walking along Kent Street and arrested him.
Trent Jackson, 22, of Lindsay, was charged with committing an indecent act.
He will appear in court in Lindsay on May 2.
