Man allegedly exposes himself to woman at SMU

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Saint Mary’s University.

The victim reported the incident on Monday evening.

She told police the man had been talking to her when he exposed himself.

While police were interviewing the victim, a second woman came forward to report that she had a similar experience with a male suspect. In that case, however, he did not expose himself.

Police say the suspect description is the same in both cases, but limited.

The man is about 27 years old, had crooked teeth and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie at the time of last night’s incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.