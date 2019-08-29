Over 1/3 of $1M recovered from fraud scheme that targeted City of Saskatoon

Over one-third of the funds stolen from the City of Saskatoon through a fraud scheme have been recovered.

A fraudster electronically impersonated the CFO of Allan Construction and asked for a change in banking information, according to city officials.

The city complied, and as a result, the next contract payment of $1.04 million intended to go to the local construction company, was directed to the fraudster’s bank account.

The fraud was identified on Aug. 12.

City officials announced on Thursday most of the remaining stolen money is frozen by a court order granted by an Ontario Superior Court judge on Aug. 16.

“Recovery of these funds continues to be a top priority,” the city’s interim CFO Clae Hack said in a press release.

“We’re encouraged to have over a third of the stolen money returned this early in the process.”

A formal public report will come to fruition once recovery efforts come to a close, city officials said.

The city continues to work on the recovery of funds with banking institutions, the Saskatoon Police Service and a legal team based in Toronto.