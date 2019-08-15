Fraudster hits City of Saskatoon for $1M

The City of Saskatoon says it is the victim of a fraud scheme.

At a media conference held on the afternoon of Aug. 15, city manager Jeff Jorgenson said a fraudster electronically impersonated the CFO of a construction company and asked for a change in banking information.

READ MORE: Gift card internet scams have cost Edmontonians $683K so far in 2019

“The city complied and as a result, the next payment intended to go to that company, approximately $1.04 million, was transferred to the fraudster’s bank account,” he said.

The city said it notified its internal auditor, Saskatoon Police Service and other authorities including banking institutions, after discovering the fraudulent activity on Aug. 12.

“We’ve engaged our internal auditor, the banks affected and the Saskatoon Police Service. Additionally, we have external and internal experts pouring over financial processes to do everything reasonably possible to protect the city from further attack,” Jorgenson said.

“Our focus at this time is on the recovery of the funds.”

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH (Aug. 9, 2019): Saskatoon woman’s plans to buy home put on hold by identity theft