46-year-old man charged in downtown London stabbing incident: police

A 46-year-old London man is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection to an alleged stabbing incident Wednesday in the city’s core.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Horton and Wellington streets around 8:40 a.m. for a report of an injured male running into traffic.

A 56-year-old man was located at the scene with multiple stab wounds police say he sustained in an assault. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

READ MORE: One man in custody following early morning downtown stabbing: London police

Police said the suspect in the case was identified quickly and arrested without incident following an investigation involving members of the Downtown Community Foot Patrol Unit, Major Crime Section, and Uniformed Division.

The accused, who was known to the victim, is also charged with breach of probation and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He’s set to appear in court on Thursday.