One man in custody following early morning downtown stabbing: London police
Local police say a London man is in custody after a downtown stabbing that happened Wednesday morning.
Around 8:40 a.m., London police and ambulance personnel responded to a call regarding an injured man running into traffic near the area of Horton Street and Wellington Street.
READ MORE: London police charge man with attempted murder after early morning stabbing
Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from stab wounds, and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, another man was arrested later on in the afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: (Aug. 15, 2019) Woman charged with impaired driving in London, Ont. gas explosion investigation
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.