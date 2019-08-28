Canada
One man in custody following early morning downtown stabbing: London police

Local police say a London man is in custody after a downtown stabbing that happened Wednesday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., London police and ambulance personnel responded to a call regarding an injured man running into traffic near the area of Horton Street and Wellington Street.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from stab wounds, and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, another man was arrested later on in the afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

