Vehicle clocked at 150 km/h after driver refuses to stop for Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said speeds reached 150 km/h on Idywyld Drive after a driver reportedly refused to stop for officers and sped away.

Officers said they tried to stop the vehicle in the area of 37th Street West and Avenue G North at around 4:30 a.m. CT on Thursday after spotting a possible equipment violation.

The driver refused to pull over when the officers activated their emergency equipment, police said.

Members of the air support unit then tracked the vehicle and said it reached speeds of 150 km/h on Idylwyld Drive before it was abandoned at 31st Street and Idylwyld Drive after being disabled by stop sticks.

The driver ran away, police said, but was caught in the 200-block of 28th Street West.

The 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing dangerous driving, failing to stop and breach of recognizance charges.

Police said he was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

