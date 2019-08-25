Pedestrian dead after he was hit by vehicle on Piapot First Nation, police say

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Piapot First Nation, police said.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in a residential laneway.

A woman, 43, was arrested at the scene.

The man was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Regina, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

READ MORE: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Traffic Reconstruction Unit processed the scene, but the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Leah Nicole Pratt is facing two charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She will make her first court appearance at Regina Provincial Court Monday.