Man charged in string of Carling Avenue break-ins: Ottawa police

Ottawa police have arrested a man they believe was behind a string of break-and-enters along Carling Avenue in recent months.

The break-ins began in June and “mostly” targeted businesses on Carling between Churchill and Edgeworth avenues, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Break-and-enter unit investigators have been probing more than 30 commercial break-ins along that strip over the last three months, Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The incidents happened both during the day and overnight, according to police.

Police said Thursday they arrested a 47-year-old man Wednesday evening.

Jeffrey Parker has been charged with break-and-enter, mischief and possession of a break-in instrument. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, police said.

Police added they continue to investigate the break-ins and may lay more charges.