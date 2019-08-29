Heavy traffic expected around U of G as students move in over long weekend

More than 4,700 new undergraduate students are getting set to move into University of Guelph campus residences this weekend.

It’s a yearly process U of G is used to handling, but there is expected to be a noticeable impact on the traffic volume and activities on campus during the influx of students.

The move-ins are set to take place over three days from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

The university says many of those students are scheduled to arrive during the early move-in period on Friday, but the official move-in day for new students is Saturday, Aug. 31 starting at 8 a.m.

Upper-year students will move in on Sept 1.

Scheduled move-in times, routes and residence unloading zones have been arranged for all students, with volunteers on hand to assist.

READ MORE: What’s open, what’s closed in Guelph on Labour Day 2019

Heavy traffic is expected along the ring roads of the university campus on Friday after 9 a.m.

The MacDonald Street roadway will be closed to regular traffic to facilitate move-in to Lennox Addington Hall,

On Saturday, anyone without official business at the university is asked to avoid the campus.

Gordon Street will be closed between Stone Road and College Avenue to help reduce traffic in and around the campus.

Many of the surrounding streets will experience heavy traffic, including Stone Road, College Avenue, University Avenue, Smith Lane and Victoria Road. The following university-owned roads will be inaccessible except to move-in traffic: McGilvray Road, South Ring Road, East Ring Road and Dundas Lane.

READ MORE: The farm of the future is staffed by robots, RBC report says

Buses will not travel onto the campus during move-in.

Cyclists and pedestrians on Gordon Street are advised to exercise caution at major intersections, especially South Ring Road and College Avenue.

Vehicles on campus should be removed from the following parking lots during move-in: P31 (the university’s main entrance), P8, P9, P11 (flanking Mountain, Prairie and Maritime halls), P19 (north side of College Avenue), P21 (Lambton Hall), P44 (Johnston Hall), P20 (Lennox-Addington), P16 and P18 (Dundas Lane) and P26 (Dairy Barn/Guelph Food Technology Centre).

Parking on East Ring Road or McGilvray Street should also be avoided.

For more information, visit the Student Housing Services website.