What’s open, what’s closed in Guelph on Labour Day 2019

There will be plenty of closures and service disruptions to keep in mind for Labour Day in Guelph.

Stone Road Mall will be closed, as will most grocery stores except for Market Fresh at 10 Paisley Rd., which will keep its doors open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCBO locations will be locked up for the holiday Monday, but for the first time ever, 64 Beer Store outlets will be open around the province, including:

111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N., Guelph

710 Woolwich St., Guelph

70 Weber St. N., Waterloo

624 King St. N., Waterloo

250 Bleams Rd., Kitchener

200 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge

150 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge

Guelph Transit will be operating on staggered hourly service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., and GO Transit will operate on its Sunday service schedule.

There will be no waste collection on Monday, and service will be delayed by one day all week, according to the city. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will also be closed.

City buildings, library branches and museums will all be shut down for the day, as will the city’s recreation and community centres.

The city’s splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Leisure Pool will be open. The Riverside Park amusement rides will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.