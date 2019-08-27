64 Beer Store locations to be open Labour Day Monday across Ontario

The Beer Store says 64 of its locations across Ontario will be open on Labour Day Monday.

The select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.

The Beer Store has never before been open on Labour Day. Typically, The Beer Store is closed on statutory holiday Mondays.

Locations that will be open on Labour Day across Ontario include:

500 Dupont Street, Toronto

3524 Dundas Street West, Toronto

3154 Hurontario Street, Mississauga

529 Oakwood Avenue, Toronto

1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke

2153 St. Clair Avenue, Toronto (The Stockyards)

2625A Weston Road, Toronto

81 Billy Bishop Way, North York

3130 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough

2727 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough

3561 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough

2360 Kennedy Road, Scarborough

871 Milner Avenue, Scarborough

198 Queen Street East, Brampton

80 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton

236 Guelph Street, Georgetown

305 Taunton Road East, Oshawa

650 King Street East, Oshawa

95 Commercial Plaza, Ajax

195 King Street East, Bowmanville

3950 Brock Street North, Whitby

476 Division Street, Cobourg

280 Murray Street, Brantford

132 Richmond Street, Chatham

414 Wharncliffe Road South, London

1107 Confederation Street, Sarnia

911 Dundas Street, Woodstock

2380 Walker Road, Windsor

8150 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor

30 Anne Street South, Barrie

161 Young Street, Alliston

18307 Yonge Street, Unit 1, East Gwillimbury

640 Yonge Street, Barrie

415 First Street, Collingwood

9350 Highway #93, Midland

275 Atherly Road, Orillia

2035 Cassells Street, North Bay

1889 Paris Street, Sudbury

806 Red River Road, Thunder Bay

230 Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins

270 Broadway Street, Orangeville

111 Silvercreek Parkway North, Guelph

710 Woolwich Street, Guelph

282 Parkdale North, Hamilton

1111 Barton Street East, Hamilton

959 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton

396 Elizabeth Street, Burlington

1155 First Avenue East, Owen Sound

250 Bleams Road, Kitchener

200 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge

150 Holiday Inn Drive, Cambridge

70 Weber Street North, Waterloo

624 King Street North, Waterloo

113 Station Street, Belleville

49 Byron Street, Trenton

838 Sydney Street, Cornwall

290 Concession Street, Kingston

1090 Midland Avenue, Kingston

443 The Queensway South, Keswick

370 Kent Street West, Lindsay

1860 Bank Street, Ottawa

1984 Baseline Road, Ottawa

1154 Chemong Road, Peterborough

1900 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough

