64 Beer Store locations to be open Labour Day Monday across Ontario
The Beer Store says 64 of its locations across Ontario will be open on Labour Day Monday.
The select stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.
The Beer Store has never before been open on Labour Day. Typically, The Beer Store is closed on statutory holiday Mondays.
Locations that will be open on Labour Day across Ontario include:
- 500 Dupont Street, Toronto
- 3524 Dundas Street West, Toronto
- 3154 Hurontario Street, Mississauga
- 529 Oakwood Avenue, Toronto
- 1530 Albion Road, Etobicoke
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue, Toronto (The Stockyards)
- 2625A Weston Road, Toronto
- 81 Billy Bishop Way, North York
- 3130 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough
- 2360 Kennedy Road, Scarborough
- 871 Milner Avenue, Scarborough
- 198 Queen Street East, Brampton
- 80 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton
- 236 Guelph Street, Georgetown
- 305 Taunton Road East, Oshawa
- 650 King Street East, Oshawa
- 95 Commercial Plaza, Ajax
- 195 King Street East, Bowmanville
- 3950 Brock Street North, Whitby
- 476 Division Street, Cobourg
- 280 Murray Street, Brantford
- 132 Richmond Street, Chatham
- 414 Wharncliffe Road South, London
- 1107 Confederation Street, Sarnia
- 911 Dundas Street, Woodstock
- 2380 Walker Road, Windsor
- 8150 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor
- 30 Anne Street South, Barrie
- 161 Young Street, Alliston
- 18307 Yonge Street, Unit 1, East Gwillimbury
- 640 Yonge Street, Barrie
- 415 First Street, Collingwood
- 9350 Highway #93, Midland
- 275 Atherly Road, Orillia
- 2035 Cassells Street, North Bay
- 1889 Paris Street, Sudbury
- 806 Red River Road, Thunder Bay
- 230 Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
- 270 Broadway Street, Orangeville
- 111 Silvercreek Parkway North, Guelph
- 710 Woolwich Street, Guelph
- 282 Parkdale North, Hamilton
- 1111 Barton Street East, Hamilton
- 959 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton
- 396 Elizabeth Street, Burlington
- 1155 First Avenue East, Owen Sound
- 250 Bleams Road, Kitchener
- 200 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge
- 150 Holiday Inn Drive, Cambridge
- 70 Weber Street North, Waterloo
- 624 King Street North, Waterloo
- 113 Station Street, Belleville
- 49 Byron Street, Trenton
- 838 Sydney Street, Cornwall
- 290 Concession Street, Kingston
- 1090 Midland Avenue, Kingston
- 443 The Queensway South, Keswick
- 370 Kent Street West, Lindsay
- 1860 Bank Street, Ottawa
- 1984 Baseline Road, Ottawa
- 1154 Chemong Road, Peterborough
- 1900 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough
