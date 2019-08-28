School zone sign changes ’90 per cent’ finished, says City of Regina

The City of Regina says they will have all the school zone signs changed come Sept. 1 when the new speed bylaw comes into effect.

School zones have been changed from 40 km/h to 30 km/h, something Regina city council approved in April.

The new speed limit will be regulated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 365 days a year, instead of the previous 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.

“We are over 90 per cent complete on our school zone project. The signage all across the city and 90-plus schools will be changed out by next week,” said Faisal Kalim, City of Regina’s traffic engineering manager.

The city also shortened some school zones, feeling it would help people obey the bylaw.

“We want to ensure that motorists slow down at the critical point and that they don’t get frustrated with driving in the slower zone and end up speeding up near the end of the zone,” Kalim said.

The city is reminding drivers to slow down, watch for children and watch for pedestrians while driving through school zones.

“The goal is to reduce the possibility of a collision and if it does happen it will be less catastrophic at 30 km/h versus 40 km/h,” Kalim said.

Drivers will still see some playgrounds at 40 km/h, but the city is planning to change once school zone project is finished.

