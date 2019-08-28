Crime
August 28, 2019 2:26 pm

2 arrested, 1 charged after man suffers gunshot wounds in Yarmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a Yarmouth County man suffered serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested two people in connection with the incident Monday at around 5:45 p.m. on Quaco Road near Port Maitland.

The 23-year-old woman was later released, but 29-year-old Joshua Dwayne Lawrence was remanded into custody.

Lawrence appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.

Police say the victim was treated at the hospital and everyone involved in the incident are known to each other.

