2 arrested, 1 charged after man suffers gunshot wounds in Yarmouth

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a Yarmouth County man suffered serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested two people in connection with the incident Monday at around 5:45 p.m. on Quaco Road near Port Maitland.

The 23-year-old woman was later released, but 29-year-old Joshua Dwayne Lawrence was remanded into custody.

Lawrence appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.

Police say the victim was treated at the hospital and everyone involved in the incident are known to each other.