Halifax police investigating 2 collisions involving cyclists Wednesday morning  

Halifax Regional Police say two cyclists were injured in two different collisions in the city Wednesday morning.

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod says the first collision happened around 8 a.m. in the 5500 block of Almon Street.

MacLeod says a person was exiting their parked vehicle and the cyclist collided with the door.

The second collision happened about an hour later in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street.

MacLeod says a 47-year-old cyclist collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn.

Both cyclists received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to hospital.

MacLeod does not believe charges will be laid.