Halifax police investigating 2 collisions involving cyclists Wednesday morning
Halifax Regional Police say two cyclists were injured in two different collisions in the city Wednesday morning.
HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod says the first collision happened around 8 a.m. in the 5500 block of Almon Street.
READ MORE: Man, 27, charged in connection with fatal collision involving 10-year-old cyclist
MacLeod says a person was exiting their parked vehicle and the cyclist collided with the door.
The second collision happened about an hour later in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street.
MacLeod says a 47-year-old cyclist collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn.
Both cyclists received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to hospital.
READ MORE: Cyclist in her 50s seriously injured after being hit by car in Longueuil
MacLeod does not believe charges will be laid.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.