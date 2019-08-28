Police canine unit locates Bedford teen with stab wound

Police are investigating after a teenager suffered a stab wound to his hand in Bedford early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 200 block of Innovation Drive just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say officers and their canine unit conducted a thorough search of the area and an 18-year-old man was located with a hand injury.

He was sent to hospital for treatment.

Police also located three other teenage males believed to be involved on Innovation Drive. Officers are not looking for any other suspects.

“It is not known at this time if charges are pending,” police stated in the news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.