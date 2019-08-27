Impaired driving charges upgraded after crash victim dies from injuries: N.S. RCMP
A 28-year-old man is now facing harsher charges in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S., earlier this month after a victim in the crash later died from his injuries.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along English Mountain Road was reported at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Officers arrived to find an injured man trapped inside one damaged truck while another truck was on fire.
An 84-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died, according to police.
As a result of the man’s death, Shawn David Hart, 28, from Cambridge, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, as well as two other impaired driving charges.
He is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 8.
