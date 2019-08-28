Crime
August 28, 2019 2:42 pm

Arson investigators probing cause of Ancaster house fire

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton fire crews responded to the Tuesday morning blaze but said only the house's exterior walls were left standing when they arrived.

Don Mitchell / Global News
The Hamilton Police Service’s arson unit is investigating a house fire in Ancaster.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an abandoned house on Sulphur Springs Road on Tuesday morning. By the time they arrived on the scene, fire officials say only the four exterior stone walls of the home were left standing.

“At this point in the investigation, it is difficult to suggest whether or not this is a specifically targeted incident,” police said in a news release.

The home is about 200 metres from the road and sits on 57 acres of rural property.

Police say it has been used in the past for various types of criminal activity, ranging from trespassing and mischief to arson.

Investigators say they have classified some of the past incidents as hate crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

