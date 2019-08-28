PC leader Brian Pallister accused of dodging debates during Manitoba election

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister is being accused of hiding from debates and opponents on the campaign trail.

Plans for a leaders forum in Brandon have fallen through after Pallister’s team declined an invitation, according to one organizer.

Another planned leaders debate for next week, hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, is uncertain because Pallister’s team has so far been non-committal.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he doesn’t know why Pallister called an election if he is not going to show up for debates.

Pallister says he is reaching out to Manitobans on the doorstep, at events, and through electronic town halls.

The only debate Pallister has committed to is a televised forum Wednesday evening that lasts less than an hour.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says the 50-minute debate is not enough to cover all the important issues facing Manitobans.

