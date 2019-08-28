Driver charged, 1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Newboro

One man is dead and another faces charges following a single-vehicle crash near Newboro, Ont.

In a news release, members of the OPP’s Leeds County detachment said the collision happened on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

Rideau Lakes OPP officers responded to the scene at Narrow Lock Road between Swan Lane and McCann Road in North Crosby Township.

Police said three people were in the vehicle when the crash took place.

David Werry, a 63-years-old was one of the passengers that was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased, according to OPP. Police also said the driver, 59-year-old Graham Beaton of Ottawa and the other passenger, a 23-year-old, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

According to police, the male driver, Beaton was then arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood.

Police said he was released on a promise to appear in court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

Police said that the stretch of road where the collision occurred was closed for several hours while police investigated. It reopened at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP continue to investigate the case.