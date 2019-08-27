OPP arrest 4 Amherstview men in connection with 2 dozen reported break-ins

Four men are facing dozens of charges in connection with alleged drug- and property-related crimes as a result of a continuing OPP investigation in Amherstview.

Investigators from the Lennox and Addington County OPP have been looking into a series of alleged property-related crimes that have occurred in Amherstview and the surrounding area. The incidents involve reported thefts from vehicles as well as alleged break-ins at residences and businesses, including the Amherstview Golf Club.

On Aug. 21, police say the investigation led officers to an Amherst Drive apartment complex, where a search warrant was executed at one of the units.

Inside, officers reportedly seized evidence relating to a number of the incidents under investigation. Investigators believe that, collectively, the accused have been responsible for about two dozen reported incidents in recent weeks.

Paul Woods, 47, has been charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Fraud under $5,000

Using a stolen credit card

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine

11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Matthew Villeneuve, 56, has been charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Derek Rattie, 43, has been charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Marcus Pye-Condie, 19, has been charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence

11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime

All four men were held in police custody following their arrests and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday for bail hearings.