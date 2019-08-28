Thompson RCMP searching for drunk driver after woman falls from truck and dies

Mounties in northern Manitoba say charges have been laid after a woman who was riding on the top of a truck cab fell from the vehicle and died.

Thompson RCMP say a man was driving the pickup truck around the community of Brochet back on Aug. 4.

One of two women sitting on the cab fell when the truck hit some rough terrain.

John Stanley Halkett faces various charges, including impaired driving causing death.

“Halkett is wanted by the RCMP and is believed to have fled the community of Brochet and may currently be in Lynn Lake, Manitoba or Kinosao, Saskatchewan,” said RCMP.

Anyone with information should call Thompson RCMP at 1-204-677-6911.

