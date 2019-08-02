Missing Thompson man, 18, may have stopped in Winnipeg en route to Toronto: RCMP
A man from Thompson, Man., who went missing in mid-July may be on his way to Toronto, say RCMP.
Police said Shane Morris, 18, was last seen on the evening of July 17 in Thompson, although they believe he was in Winnipeg as recently as July 26.
Morris is described as 6’2″, 230 lbs, with dark brown eyes and short black hair that he sometimes dyes blonde.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
