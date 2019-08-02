Missing Thompson man, 18, may have stopped in Winnipeg en route to Toronto: RCMP

A man from Thompson, Man., who went missing in mid-July may be on his way to Toronto, say RCMP.

Police said Shane Morris, 18, was last seen on the evening of July 17 in Thompson, although they believe he was in Winnipeg as recently as July 26.

READ MORE: Missing Manitoba grandmother, presumed dead, found alive after four-day ordeal

Morris is described as 6’2″, 230 lbs, with dark brown eyes and short black hair that he sometimes dyes blonde.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Thompson #rcmpmb are looking for missing 18yo male, Shane Morris. He was last seen on July 17 in Thompson. He may be in Wpg or may be headed to Toronto. He is 6’2”, 230lbs, with short black hair that he may have dyed blond. Have info? Call 204-677-6909. pic.twitter.com/CMVelJ0BeR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 1, 2019

WATCH: The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home.