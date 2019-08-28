Howard S. Billings High School in Châteauguay cuts specialized program for students

A specialized alternative program that supports 25 students in grades 10 and 11 is being cut at Howard S. Billings High School in Châteauguay.

Collin Thomas, the school’s principal, says the difficult decision to cancel the Directions Alternative program comes right as the school year begins because the school had waited in hopes of being able to save it.

However, it did not have enough staffing or money to hire new teachers for the program, according to Thomas.

“We did not have enough to manage all of the programming in the school,” he said.

Students and their parents were informed of the move in a notice issued earlier this week by the school on Montreal’s South Shore.

“Providing the service of an alternative education to a select clientele of Grade 10 and 11 students has simply become too costly for the system, given our current reality,” it states.

Directions Alternative was created to give an extra boost to students who need support outside of a traditional classroom setting. The school says it had a high success rate.

