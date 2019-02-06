High school hockey players enjoy their own Outdoor Classic in LaSalle

The hockey program at Howard S. Billings High School in Châteauguay is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

As part of the celebrations, the Billings Blazers took faced off against the LaSalle Comprehensive Wolves in an Outdoor Classic.

The game was played at Hayward Park in LaSalle on the Montreal Canadiens outdoor rink late Wednesday afternoon.

The director of the hockey program at Howard Billings told Global News he felt the outdoor game was a fitting celebration for the program’s golden anniversary.

“We have a rich tradition here,” said Scott Colosimo.

“Our biggest thing is pride and tradition so that’s why it’s great to be outside where it all started.”

The team from Billings wore special 50th anniversary jerseys featuring the last names of players who played for the team over those years. Those players include two-time Stanley Cup champion Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks, Alexandre Bolduc, Bobby Dollas and Glenn Currie among others.

The Juvenile Billings Blazers are in first place in their division right now.

