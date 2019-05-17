Quebec investing $3M to revamp schoolyards across the province, including 4 English schools

The Quebec government announced Friday it is investing $3 million into revamping schoolyards across the province.

“We want all our schools to be nice and useful and be in good shape,” said Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

“All children have the same right to have a nice school.”

Forty-nine school boards will receive money for 140 schools, earmarked for projects like installing of synthetic terrain and planting of trees and shrubs.

Of those 140 schools, four English schools received funding:

Our Lady of Peace Elementary School with the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board ($25,000 for a miniature obstacle course and planting trees and shrubs)

Souvenir Elementary School with the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board ($25,000 for for a miniature obstacle course)

Terry Fox Elementary School with the Riverside School Board ($14,131 to install a playground)

Dalkeith Elementary School with the English Montreal School Board ($10,169 to renovate and install a playground)

“It’s not because we prioritize French schools over English. It’s because of the criteria,” said Roberge. “Maybe they didn’t ask for money, I don’t know.”

The minister also took the opportunity to reiterate that elementary schools students will get two mandatory 20-minute recesses each day starting in the next academic year.