International lacrosse tournament attracts hundreds in Kahnawake

The Canadian Lacrosse Association and the Kahnawake Mohawks are hosting the 2019 President’s Cup — Canada’s Senior B Box lacrosse national championship — at the Kahnawake Sports Complex.

Eight teams from across Canada and the U.S. are facing off to win the national title.

“It’s like the Stanley Cup,” said Eric McComber, who was watching one of the games on Tuesday.

McComber — nicknamed Dirt — first learned to play lacrosse from his father 50 years ago.

He got his start as a player before becoming a coach, then a team commissioner, and finally owning a team.

For him, lacrosse is more than a game — it’s a legacy.

“It’s about teaching my sons, my grandsons, and anybody in the community and other communities that this is a part of who we are,” he said.

“This has been with us for a gazillion years, centuries, so I just carry it on.”

The President’s Cup tournament is held in a different Indigenous community every year.

“I would have to say this is the fastest, and the roughest, and the toughest event I’ve been at, and the skill level is phenomenal,” said the 2019 President’s Cup’s convener, Stewart Begg.

“The players are in such great conditioning; it’s so good.”

The fierce rivalry on the field is underscored by a deep sense of community, according to McComber.

“In this game, it’s 60 minutes of war on the floor — that’s what I call it, war on the floor,” he said. “After that, you go your separate ways.”

Despite the hard hits during the game, McComber says there are no hard feelings.

The tournament is an opportunity for communities across North America to come together and bond over what is considered by many a traditional sport.

“That’s why I’m here: to enjoy the game, meet old friends and make new ones,” McComber said.

The final game will be played at the Kahnawake Sports Complex on Sept.1.