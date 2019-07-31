Peterborough hosting 2019 Women’s Lacrosse U19 World Championships

The opening ceremonies for the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Under 19 World Championships Open were held in Peterborough at Trent University on Wednesday.

A big part of the opening ceremonies honoured the Indigenous roots of the sport. Records show lacrosse dates back to 1100 AD.

Over the next 10 days, 22 teams will go head-to-head in the championships. This is only the second time Canada has hosted the tournament in the last 12 years.

READ MORE: Megan Rapinoe rips into FIFA over World Cup schedule, prize money

“It’s a fabulous event. It’s a great way to start off the World Cup, and being at home, there will be a lot of support and a lot of my players families and parents,” said Canada’s head coach, Scott Teeter.

So what does this all mean for Peterborough and it’s economy? World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said the world event has three benefits for a city.

“The first is a brand recognition around the world,” Scherr explained. “We’re broadcasting this on lacrosse, Sports Network, and the Olympic channel. All 81 games will be carried, so we’ll have that brand recognition for Peterborough across the world.

“Second, the economic benefit from visitors who come here and spend … money at hotels, restaurants and hopefully tourist attractions in the city, and last we think we’ll hopefully inspire young men and women in Peterborough.”

The games will be held at Trent University and Fleming College from August 1 to 10.

WATCH: Team Kenya overcomes all obstacles to play at U19 World Lacrosse