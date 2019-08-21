Burnaby man charged with impaired driving in 2018 Delta crash that killed lacrosse player
Charges have been laid in a 2018 collision in Delta that claimed the life of a 19-year-old lacrosse player.
READ MORE: Alcohol possible factor in crash that left 19-year-old woman dead in Delta: police
Forty-four-year-old Chao Chen of Burnaby has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash on Highway 17A that killed 19-year-old Olivia Malcom and injured another woman.
WATCH: (June 10, 2018) Olivia Malcom’s funeral held in New Westminster
Malcom and her friend were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said at the time.
Chen was arrested on Friday, police said, and taken into custody. He appeared before a judge and was released on a number of conditions.
WATCH: (June 11, 2018) Mother of fatal crash victim speaks out
Chen’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 24.
READ MORE: Lacrosse community mourns loss of 19-year-old Delta crash victim
Malcom’s death sent shock waves through Metro Vancouver’s lacrosse community. More than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.