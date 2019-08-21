Charges
August 21, 2019 4:44 pm

Burnaby man charged with impaired driving in 2018 Delta crash that killed lacrosse player

By Online News Producer  Global News

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of Olivia Malcom.

GoFundMe
A A

Charges have been laid in a 2018 collision in Delta that claimed the life of a 19-year-old lacrosse player.

READ MORE: Alcohol possible factor in crash that left 19-year-old woman dead in Delta: police

Forty-four-year-old Chao Chen of Burnaby has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash on Highway 17A that killed 19-year-old Olivia Malcom and injured another woman.

WATCH: (June 10, 2018) Olivia Malcom’s funeral held in New Westminster

Malcom and her friend were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said at the time.

Chen was arrested on Friday, police said, and taken into custody. He appeared before a judge and was released on a number of conditions.

WATCH: (June 11, 2018) Mother of fatal crash victim speaks out

Chen’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 24.

READ MORE: Lacrosse community mourns loss of 19-year-old Delta crash victim

Malcom’s death sent shock waves through Metro Vancouver’s lacrosse community. More than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charges
Crime
Delta
Delta crash
Delta crash charges
Lacrosse
lacrosse player
Metro Vancouver
Olivia Malcolm
olivia malcom
Olivia Malcom death

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.