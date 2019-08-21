Burnaby man charged with impaired driving in 2018 Delta crash that killed lacrosse player

Charges have been laid in a 2018 collision in Delta that claimed the life of a 19-year-old lacrosse player.

Forty-four-year-old Chao Chen of Burnaby has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash on Highway 17A that killed 19-year-old Olivia Malcom and injured another woman.

Malcom and her friend were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said at the time.

Chen was arrested on Friday, police said, and taken into custody. He appeared before a judge and was released on a number of conditions.

Chen’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 24.

Malcom’s death sent shock waves through Metro Vancouver’s lacrosse community. More than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.