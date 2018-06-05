Lacrosse community mourns loss of 19-year-old Delta crash victim 

A teenage girl who was killed a few days shy of her 20th birthday after a collision in Delta has been identified on social media.

A GoFundMe page set up since the crash said Olivia Malcom was killed on impact after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

She was described as a “shining light.”

“Like the sun, her brightness was radiant and inspired positivity in those who were fortunate enough to have known her in her short time here,” the page said.

“She was bigger than life and her lasting impact is undeniable.”

Police say two women were stopped in a northbound vehicle on the side of Highway 17a at Ladner Trunk Road around 10 p.m.

WATCH: Alcohol possible factor in crash that left 19-year-old woman dead in Delta: police

The 19- and 20-year-old friends had pulled over and were searching for something in the trunk.

That’s when they were struck by a northbound Jeep.

The driver — who may have been impaired — remained at the scene, according to police.

Malcom died at the scene; her injured friend, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, officers said.

The fundraising page is set up to collect donations for a bursary in Malcolm’s name.

“The Olivia Malcom Kindness Bursary will ensure that the kindness she brought is honoured in someone else,” according to the page.

“This bursary will allow a future candidate to pursue post-secondary education as Olivia intended.

The lacrosse community is mourning Malcolm.

The B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League said in a statement it’s postponing two games this week, calling Malcom an important member of the New Westminster lacrosse community.

“The league, along with the rest of the lacrosse community, extend our deepest condolences to the Malcom family as they deal with their tragic loss,” the statement said.

The Delta Junior Islanders posted a photo on Twitter showing the team honouring their teammate.

Our Jr B2 Islanders and the Jr B2 Salmonbellies take a moment to pay their respects in a moment of silence for Olivia Malcom #lacrossefamily #islanders #salmonbellies #weareone pic.twitter.com/pRCqls5QNz — Delta Jr. Islanders (@jraislanders) June 5, 2018

The New Westminster Salmonbellies also took to Twitter to express their condolences to Malcolm’s loved ones, adding a service will be held at Queens Park Arena at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“The Senior Salmonbellies players, coaches, support staff, management and all our fans would like to send their condolences to the Malcom family on the tragic loss of their daughter Olivia. Our thoughts are with you during these difficult times.”

There will be a celebration of life for Olivia Malcom this Sunday, at 2pm at Queens Park Arena. During this Thursday’s home game against the Langley Thunder, all of our 50/50 proceeds will go towards the Olivia Malcom Kindness Bursary Fund.#OMKindness https://t.co/pPxJezh2oR pic.twitter.com/BeVUFMsaCw — NW Salmonbellies (@Salmonbellies) June 5, 2018

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to contact Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400, quoting the file number 2018-1802.