Man hits cyclist with truck, flees on foot into nearby ravine: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man driving a dump truck hit a cyclist Thursday morning and fled the scene.

Officers said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and South Kingsway at around 8 a.m. where a woman had been struck while riding her bicycle.

Police said the vehicle drove away and was pursued by officers.

They said the man then got out of his truck and ran down to a ravine in the area. He allegedly jumped into the water, forcing police to jump in after him.

He is now in custody.

The woman was transported to local hospital with a serious lower body injury.

Collision:Bloor St W & South Kingsway, female pedestrian struck. Veh fled scene, further when I have it. #GO981324 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 31, 2018