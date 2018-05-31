Man hits cyclist with truck, flees on foot into nearby ravine: Toronto police
A A
Toronto police say a man driving a dump truck hit a cyclist Thursday morning and fled the scene.
Officers said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and South Kingsway at around 8 a.m. where a woman had been struck while riding her bicycle.
Police said the vehicle drove away and was pursued by officers.
They said the man then got out of his truck and ran down to a ravine in the area. He allegedly jumped into the water, forcing police to jump in after him.
He is now in custody.
The woman was transported to local hospital with a serious lower body injury.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.