April 13, 2019 6:23 pm

Kahnawake Figure Skating Club celebrates 25th anniversary

By Global News

The Kahnawake Figure Skating Club prepares the Kahnawake Sports Complex ahead of its 25th anniversary celebrations. Saturday April 13, 2019.

The Kahnawake Figure Skating Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a showcase at the Kahnawake Sports Complex.

On Sunday, members of the program and coaches will put on a special performance to the tune of 25 songs, including Jail House Rock, Eye of the Tiger and New York, New York, among others.

Figure skating duo Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus will make a special appearance.

Local parents started the club in 1994. Since then, the club has put together 25 annual shows.

“The girls worked really hard for this day,” said the club’s president Phyllis Fazio-Mayo. “I know they’re working hard and it’s nice to be able to say ‘we made it.'”

Fazio-Mayo says the club grows bigger each year and she hopes the trend continues.

