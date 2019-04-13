Kahnawake Figure Skating Club celebrates 25th anniversary
The Kahnawake Figure Skating Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a showcase at the Kahnawake Sports Complex.
On Sunday, members of the program and coaches will put on a special performance to the tune of 25 songs, including Jail House Rock, Eye of the Tiger and New York, New York, among others.
Figure skating duo Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus will make a special appearance.
Local parents started the club in 1994. Since then, the club has put together 25 annual shows.
“The girls worked really hard for this day,” said the club’s president Phyllis Fazio-Mayo. “I know they’re working hard and it’s nice to be able to say ‘we made it.'”
Fazio-Mayo says the club grows bigger each year and she hopes the trend continues.
