‘Can’t wait to get started’: Oshawa Generals open camp with high expectations

The Oshawa Generals have officially opened training camp.

Players were back on the ice Tuesday looking to make an impression with the coaching staff.

It’s been four months since the Gens season came to an end, 20 seconds into overtime at the hands of the Ottawa 67s.

The Gens have since flipped the page, as excitement returns to the rink.

“Last year is last year, let’s move forward and have a good year,” said Greg Walters, the Generals’ head coach.

“I’m really looking forward to this year and just can’t wait to get started,” said Ty Tullio, Generals forward.

Last year, Ty Tullio was coming into training camp as a rookie. This year, he says, he’s feeling more comfortable and looking forward to more responsibility this time around.

“I know Wally has a lot of trust in me; I believe he sees me in a lot of different situations. I think my role this year will be a lot different than last year,” said Tullio.

Allen McShane’s a fourth year guy. He’s coming into camp knowing he’ll be looked to as a leader.

“It’s all about team building, getting to know everyone, meeting new guys, learning what they’re about, what makes them tick. The closer we get ultimately from this camp is going to help us in the long run,” said McShane.

There are high expectations for this group, despite missing some key pieces from last season.

“You lose Brandon Saigeon, Anthony Salinitri, Keyser, there’s some holes to fill but we’re really excited about the young guys we have,” said Walters.

The players, of course, aren’t the only ones excited for hockey to be back in Oshawa. Randy Merchant has been a season ticket hold for over 50 years.

“I’ve been waiting for it since they played their last game,” said Merchant.

“I’m interested to see the young guys come up and see how far they’ll go,” said Lynn Wood, another season ticket holder.

The Generals open up the pre-season Friday in Kingston, a place they’ll return to on September 20 to kick off the regular season against the Frontenacs. As for their first home game at the Tribute Communities Centre, fans will have to wait until the end of September.