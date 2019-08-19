‘Dad, we did it’: Oshawa Generals prospect finishes chemotherapy — and is ready for the next step

After six months of chemotherapy at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Owen Brady has wrapped up his treatment two weeks ahead of schedule.

“Just another step in getting back to life, hockey, and I’m just going to be able to focus on my leg and rehabbing really,” said Brady, Oshawa Generals prospect and cancer survivor.

“I didn’t think I’d be emotional but when Owen was ringing the bell with such enthusiasm and jubilation, I had tears of joy,” said Chris Brady, Owen’s Dad. “Afterwards, he put his hand up for a high five and said, ‘Dad we did it.'”

READ MORE: Oshawa Generals prospect battling cancer, determined to play again

Now that he’s rung the bell, marking the end of his treatment, getting back on the ice regularly is something Owen is very much looking forward to.

“You only know how much you love something until it gets taken away from you,” he said. “I experienced that first-hand with hockey and life a little bit with this whole experience, so now that it’s over I can go back to the things that I really like to do.”

“We’re excited for his energy and vitality to come back, we’re excited for his hair to return. Everything now is something to look forward to,” said Chris Brady.

Since being diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and having the tumor in his left shin removed late last year, those around the 16-year-old have really seen the progression.

READ MORE: Blues’ Vince Dunn celebrates Stanley Cup victory with hometown fans in Lindsay

“You look at day one, he’s laying in a bed, can’t move; he’s walking maybe one step, two steps, and now we’re progressing into using agility drills and he’s jumping on and off a BOSU ball today,” said Joe Haars, Owen’s physiotherapist.

“He had a chest X-ray and the chest X-ray came back clear, so as far as I’m concerned he’s cancer-free,” said Chris Brady. “I feed off his positivity, I feed off of his enthusiasm and he’s really the one that’s helped Deirdre and I get through this.”

Part of getting back to being a normal teenager is to return to school at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School, a place he hasn’t been to in over a semester.

Owen is preparing to start grade 11 and hopes to enjoy everything that comes with being a high schooler again.