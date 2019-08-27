Health
Doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 opioid pills to one patient allowed to practise again

A Nova Scotia doctor who admitted to prescribing thousands of opioid pills for one patient is a step closer to resuming her practice.

Dr. Sarah Jones was charged in the spring of 2016 with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a narcotic, trafficking oxycodone, fraud and drawing a document without authority. She was later acquitted.

The allegations emerged in October 2015, when she was said to have prescribed 50,000 oxycodone and OxyNeo pills over an 18-month period.

Jones has now reached a settlement agreement with the College of Physicians and Surgeons. Under the terms of the agreement, Jones will not face further suspension.

“We recognize that Jones is a young medical practitioner who has a lot to contribute. As a committee, we think she should have a chance to do that,” the college’s agreement reads.

In the agreement, Jones says she was “in over her head” trying to help a patient control pain. However, the college notes there was no explanation for her making false and misleading statements to the college and the prescription-monitoring program.

Before returning to practice, Jones will need to complete a competence assessment, undergo counselling, and be assessed by her family doctor.

She will also need to undergo a drug test, and won’t be allowed to prescribe narcotics for at least two years.

