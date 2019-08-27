Guelph police investigating reported indecent act on bike path
Guelph police are investigating after receiving reports of an indecent act that allegedly took place early Tuesday morning.
Police say a woman was walking along a bike path located in the Edinburgh Road North and Willow Road area of the city just before 5:55 a.m. when she crossed paths with a man walking with his bicycle.
READ MORE: Guelph police dog Charger qualifies for National Police Dog Trials
The man then reportedly exposed himself to the woman and attempted to initiate a conversation before the woman ran away and contacted police.
The suspect is being described as a white man of about 35 years old who stands five feet six inches tall and has a medium build.
He was seen wearing a dark sweater, a light-coloured undershirt and possibly a tuque, police say.
Police say he could be seen riding a bicycle that appeared to be too small for him.
READ MORE: Guelph man charged after machete pointed at couple
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Guelph police through Const. Meghan Hern at 519-824-1212 ext. 7138 or via email at mhern@guelphpolice.ca
An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.