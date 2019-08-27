Crime
August 27, 2019

Guelph police investigating reported indecent act on bike path

Guelph Police say the incident took place on a bike path near Edinburgh Road North and Willow Road.

Guelph police are investigating after receiving reports of an indecent act that allegedly took place early Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was walking along a bike path located in the Edinburgh Road North and Willow Road area of the city just before 5:55 a.m. when she crossed paths with a man walking with his bicycle.

The man then reportedly exposed himself to the woman and attempted to initiate a conversation before the woman ran away and contacted police.

The suspect is being described as a white man of about 35 years old who stands five feet six inches tall and has a medium build.

He was seen wearing a dark sweater, a light-coloured undershirt and possibly a tuque, police say.

Police say he could be seen riding a bicycle that appeared to be too small for him.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Guelph police through Const. Meghan Hern at 519-824-1212 ext. 7138 or via email at mhern@guelphpolice.ca

An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips.

