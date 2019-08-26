Guelph man charged after machete pointed at couple

Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man following an incident Sunday night.

Investigators say a couple were walking home through the downtown core just before 10 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a man standing in the doorway.

According to police, the couple asked the man to move, and attempted to walk past him into the residence when he became confrontational.

Police say the man began walking away before stopping, pulling a machete out of his backpack and pointing it at the victims in a threatening manner.

Officers arrived shortly after the incident, found the man nearby and arrested him.

A 35-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, and breach of recognizance.

