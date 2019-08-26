Sports
August 26, 2019 1:09 pm

Winnipeg NHL prospect undergoing cancer treatment at Grace Hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Brandon Wheat Kings' Stelio Mattheos playing against Calgary Hitmen's Jakob Stukel Feb. 22, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A Winnipeg-born NHL prospect is skipping his team’s training camp to undergo treatment for testicular cancer, the league said Monday.

Forward Stelio Mattheos, 20, currently a member of the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL farm team, was diagnosed with cancer in June, shortly after winning the AHL’s Calder Cup as a member of the Charlotte Checkers, the Hurricanes’ affiliate.

The Hurricanes said in a statement that Mattheos underwent surgery to remove a testicle and has already completed two months of chemotherapy at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital.

Mattheos, well-known in Manitoba as a former captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings, is expected to fully recover, and to get back on the ice as soon as he’s cleared by doctors.

“I’d like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis,” said Mattheos.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my surgeon, Dr. Sabeer Reshia, and all of the staff at Grace Hospital, as well as Dr. Piotr Czaykowski at Cancer Care Manitoba and all of the nurses on the chemotherapy ward.”

Mattheos was drafted in the third round, 73rd overall, of the 2017 draft.

